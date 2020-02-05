Most Ghanaian Musicians don't pay for studio time – Nacee

Ghanaian celebrated Gospel musician and record producer Nacee disclosed in a recent interview with Zionfelix the ill behavior of most artistes in Ghana.

He claimed artistes want quality studio time with a very low budget or most of the time for free. He further explained producers are motivated to give in their best even when the income is low just for the passion they have for the job and being recognized as contributors to artiste success.

He went on to advice artiste to invest in production and engineering if they want to have a desirable result. This will surely make the production business lucrative and boost the amount of motivation to deliver.

