From The Industry

Mark Okraku recounts how Kofi B wanted a collabo with an 'amateur' Kuami Eugene

Kofi B had initially complained to Mark of being billed together with amateurs

Photo of Leslie Botchway Leslie Botchway Send an email 27 mins ago
Mark Okraku recounts how Kofi B wanted a collabo with an 'amateur' Kuami Eugene
Mark Okraku recounts how Kofi B wanted a collabo with an 'amateur' Kuami Eugene

He narrated the storyline from the opening chapter, where Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kwabena Kwabena and Kofi B, were billed to perform on one stage at a highlife concert in Kumasi.

Advertisement

The day came and Kofi B, who Mark described as having a very affable and jovial personality, approached him to register a complaint on why he had been billed together with children (implying that Kuami Eugene and KiDi were amateurs).

Walls have ears, hence, the news reached Kuami Eugene who wasn’t happy with the comment as reported by Albert Mensah of Lynx Entertainment who happened to be standing by Mark when the complaint was made.

However, a week after the event was over, he then approached Mark again with a renewed perception of Kuami Eugene.

Mark explained,” Kofi B came to me and said that before the show, he didn’t know Kuami Eugene, hence, the comment, but after the show, he realised that the guy was good and deserved to be pushed.

He stated that the fact that he spoke ill of him once didn’t mean that he couldn’t change his mind. Unfortunately that song never came off”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Leslie Botchway

Leslie Botchway

Related Articles

Photo of Akesse Brempong readies for maiden Harp & Bowl prayer and worship conference

Akesse Brempong readies for maiden Harp & Bowl prayer and worship conference

4 days ago
Photo of Sarkodie’s Adonai hits 70million views on YouTube

Sarkodie’s Adonai hits 70million views on YouTube

5 days ago
Photo of Camidoh set to host “Save The Kids With Camidoh” Initiative after signing on to new label

Camidoh set to host “Save The Kids With Camidoh” Initiative after signing on to new label

5 days ago
Photo of Knii Lante lauds Government for releasing 275 Ambulances

Knii Lante lauds Government for releasing 275 Ambulances

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: