Nomonations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

Nominations for the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which opened on 1st January 2020 will close on Friday, 31st January without extension.

CharterHouse notified the public in a social media post that they have received over 500 nomination applications with 4 days to end nominations for 2020 VGMA.

Khadijah Aliya, a Media Executive at CharterHouse, revealed that both top-ranking and emerging artistes have filed for nominations.

Ghana Music Awards is arguably the most authentic music awards event in Ghana which gets the entire nation talking with its captivating performances and activities preceding the main event.

It is anticipated that the 2020 VGMA which happens to be the 21st edition will be more enthusiastic and credible as it has been to uphold the prestigious niche it has attracted over the years, and also avoid the unfortunate issues of violence that surrounded the event last year.

