Rex Omar tips Akosua Agyapong as brain behind Ama Rasta's GHAMRO fracas

According to him, Akosua Agyapong along with her followers are doing all they can to destroy GHAMRO’s image.

The president of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has asserted that the recent happening that saw Ghanaian musician, Ama Rasta curse GHAMRO over unpaid royalties was carefully made up by disgruntled Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyapong.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Dr. Cann, he stated: “Akosua Agyapong was the mastermind behind this occurrence. I was present at GHAMRO’s office when Ama Rasta agreed to wait for a while to be settled.

However, sometime after she had agreed, she had the media with her at the premises of GHAMRO showing clearly that this was staged”.

According to him, Akosua Agyapong along with her followers are doing all they can to destroy GHAMRO’s image.

He furthered that this was as a result of their frustration of not being able to set up a rival organization that will take money for musicians.

“Akosua Agyapong and her team formed a rival organization which they hoped will be approved by the Attorney-General.

But it was the opposite and now all she does is to take her frustrations from one radio station to the other, destroying the image of GHAMRO”, he added.

Rex Omar however admitted that GHAMRO faces difficulties in the distribution of royalties to musicians.

This is either because some musicians who take their monies through mobile money have outstanding debts to their service providers or they simply provide numbers that are no longer in use.

Nonetheless, he is of the view that GHAMRO will improve the distribution system by introducing a logging system that will make distribution easier.

