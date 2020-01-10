New VGMA board to determine fate of Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy by January 31

Head of Public Events at Charterhouse – organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Robert Klah, says the inclusion or otherwise of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale will be determined after the board is reconstituted.

Advertisement

The two dancehall giants were banned indefinitely from the awards scheme, stripped of all the awards they won last year and asked to return the plaques after they disrupted the 20th edition of the event.

“The board of the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards deems the actions of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to have flouted the terms and conditions of the scheme, brought the name of the event into disrepute and therefore wish to sanction the two as follows:

“Both musicians are hereby banned indefinitely from participating in the nominations, selections and performances at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme. Also, the two artistes are hereby stripped of all the awards they won at the 20th VGMA and are thus requested by the board to return all plaques in their possession to Charterhouse effective immediately” Amandzeba at a press conference held by Charterhouse at the Alisa Hotel.

With January 31, 2020 as the deadline for filing of nominations, Mr. Klah mentioned in an interview that the board will be reconstituted before the deadline.

“As it stands, the resolve of the board still holds. When the board reconstitutes, they can decide whether the ban should be lifted or not,” he said.

“Reconstitution of the board is happening this month. Submissions are going to end on 31st but it doesn’t necessarily mean that work on nomination ends because when the board is working and they feel some particular music has done well, they can find out if submissions have been made and if submissions have not been made, sometimes, they reach out to the persons involved just to find out if they are willing to tender in. These are some of the things that happen in the background.” Robert Klah

Asked if Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have returned the plaques as instructed earlier, Klah said, “That information will be shared by the reps of the board” when it’s reconstituted.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!