Merqury Quaye sparks ecstacy at Turn Up Party

CEO of the Ghana DJ Awards and renowned Hypeman, Merqury Quaye, has once again firmed up his title as the finest when it comes to keeping the audience hyped up as long as he’s on stage.

After his sterling performance as official DJ and MC at Saminifest held on Dansoman high street, the Turn Up General took his a-game to the Junction Mall.

Ghana’s biggest outdoor DJ rave was held on December 24 to give revelers a night to remember and he was there to spice up the moment.

Merqury Quaye who had had DJ Ikon on the turntables got the ecstatic audience jeering, chanting and dancing whilst he gave out tens of freebies out for several hours before he introduced competitors for the finale of the Hottest DJ competition.

The event saw DJ Stunner emerge as winner of the Hottest DJ competition after facing a keen contest from the other five finalists.

