Swizz based Ghanaian songstress, Seley inserts eye-candy visuals for her latest “Problem” single

Seley, the Switzerland-based Ghanaian female songstress has dropped the music video for her song “Problem” two weeks after its release.

The video was directed by Raheem X and features her singing and dancing in a variety of locations.

The video also features a few of her friends, who are seen dancing and having fun.

“Problem” is a mid-tempo Afrobeat track that talks about the struggles of surviving but with a lighter and some green leaves, our worries just disappear.

The song has been praised by many for its honest and empowering message.

Seley has been praised for her courage in speaking out against certain bold issues that is rampant in the music industry.

She was recently in the news about how she has been offered “open your legs” deals by most industry men in order to get ahead in the music industry, and how she has refused to take them.

