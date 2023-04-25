fbpx
From Diaspora

Swizz based Ghanaian songstress, Seley inserts eye-candy visuals for her latest “Problem” single

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Swizz based Ghanaian songstress, Seley inserts eye-candy visuals for her latest "Problem" single
Photo Credit: Seley

Seley, the Switzerland-based Ghanaian female songstress has dropped the music video for her song “Problem” two weeks after its release.

The video was directed by Raheem X and features her singing and dancing in a variety of locations.

The video also features a few of her friends, who are seen dancing and having fun.

“Problem” is a mid-tempo Afrobeat track that talks about the struggles of surviving but with a lighter and some green leaves, our worries just disappear.

The song has been praised by many for its honest and empowering message.

Seley has been praised for her courage in speaking out against certain bold issues that is rampant in the music industry.

She was recently in the news about how she has been offered “open your legs” deals by most industry men in order to get ahead in the music industry, and how she has refused to take them.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Problem (Clean) by Guru

Audio: Problem (Explicit) by Guru

1st August 2017
Problem (Clean) by Guru

Audio: Problem (Clean) by Guru NKZ

1st August 2017
Guru - Problem

Guru to release another hit titled ‘Problem’

24th July 2017
Kumi Guitar

Kumi Guitar releases ‘Problem’

6th July 2017

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker