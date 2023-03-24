Qpee Vibez shares the tale of an ‘Allo’ girlfriend on this latest Afrobeats banger

Starting off a string of dope releases this year is burgeoning crooner, Qpee Vibez who is here to serve fans with the hottest Afrobeats banger dubbed, ‘Allo’.

The track diffuses a thumping bass-tuned rhythm glazed with the soothing vocals of QPee Vibez singing his heart out on the well-structured Afrobeats groove.

He sings about a lady who has played a fast one on him even after introducing her to his mum and showering her with money.

It’s sure to resonate with a lot of listeners who in one way or the other have fallen out with an ex they once had their hopes on walking down the aisle with.

Nothing good ever came from sorrow and worrying over the past. Get up, get loose, and party your regrets away with this banging tune!

Get interactive with Qpee Vibez across his socials and do well to stream “Allo” across all online music platforms here

