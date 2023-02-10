Evelyn Branford taps Naomi Wesi for a South African flavoured praise jam; Ameni

US-based Ghanaian Gospel music minstrel, preacher, songwriter & worship leader, Evelyn Branford has served listeners with a latest gospel tune dubbed Ameni, which features South African gospel act, Naomi Wesi.

Titled Ameni, which is the South African slang for Amen, the song oozes the signature mid-tempo praise groove that the region is known for.

It is set to get you dancing your sorrows away in no time in exchange for a spirit of joy and a garment of praise as the lead guitar licks and intriguing bass lines collide with the rhythmic thump of the drums.

Evelyn sings her heart out on this piece with in-depth biblical lyrics and endearing vocals that keeps listeners spellbound and stirred up unto genuine divine ecstasy in unleashing unadulterated praise unto the Almighty one.

Her delivery syncs perfectly well with Naomi’s charismatic vocals, South African adlibs, flair and vibe that creates an anointed synergy of unique oils purported to break every yoke of bondage, stress and depression as praise is lifted up.

About Evelyn Branford:

Evelyn Branford is an anointed worshipper, preacher and Gospel songwriter. Born to a British father and a Ghanaian-British mother, she was raised in the Christian faith. Currently residing in New York, USA, Evelyn has ministered on various platforms and churches alongside other accomplished gospel musicians.

At the appointed time (fall 2016) and aligned with the season of opportunity, Evelyn released her maiden album, Soon Coming King. The album has a broad crossover music appeal and features an array of authentic, spirit-filled songs that are inspiring and uplifting.

​Evelyn’s mother, Julie, and her grandmother, Sarah, both avid lovers of Christ, ensured that as a young girl she understood the importance of serving God. Being the second oldest of four sisters, Evelyn feels blessed to have been raised in a home steeped in Christian principles and values and, most importantly, to have experienced the love of Christ as the foundation of her upbringing.

For over a decade now, Evelyn Branford has been the Worship Leader in her local church, Grace Family International Church, based in New York, where she leads worship and manages special worship events.

However, what started as a desire to honor God through songs has evolved into Evelyn becoming a fire-brand ordained preacher of the word of God with evident healings, miracles, signs and wonders backing her ministrations.

Evelyn is also academically driven, and her academic pursuit has earned her a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, and a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs/Administration from a New York based university.

Greatly inspired and driven by social issues, Evelyn is specifically passionate about women’s issues. Her desire is to be involved in finding solutions to the various social issues facing modern women.

Evelyn aims to play a germinal role in offering a public voice to women, in both mainstream and marginalized communities. Evelyn currently serves as a volunteer director for a New York based NGO dedicated to inspiring the global community to support education for African girls.

