QueenLet inserts new single under her own Soakat gospel genre titled; Holy Fire

Multiple Award-Winning Soakat Gospel Minister, Queen Leticia, popularly known as QueenLet is out with a new single titled “HOLY FIRE”.

GhanaRegions.com analyst confirmed that, since the Genesis of time, no man or woman has been able to define the “KOMASI GOD” as He said to Moses “I am who I am”.

QueenLet speaks rhema music, melodious music and harmonious songs into your life, to define “Ko Ma Si” God [inimitable God, incomparable God, None like you.

“There is none Holy like the Lord: for there is none besides you; there is no rock like our God” – 1 Samuel 2:2 ESV.

“The angel of Adonai appeared to him in a FIRE blazing from the middle of a bush. He looked and saw that although the bush was flaming with fire, yet the bush was not being burned up” – Exodus 3:2 CJB

Hence, another Soaking & Atmospheric [SoakAt] genre of music, that will automatically make you whoop with Holistic laughter in the HOLY FIRE.

Get ready to meet the Davidic worship leaders of our time. The single that Acknowledge the authority and the power of Elohim through the Holy Spirit FIRE.

Therefore, It is only the metamorphosis in your life that can end the mockery. Hence, this is the hour of “Holy Fire” in times like Russian and Ukraine War, the pandemic, an epidemic of an infectious disease that has spread across multiple continents or worldwide.

Furthermore, Ghanaian, Nigeria connected Germany based gospel singer, minister QueenLet is set to release her latest single in this month of January 2023, as one the first Gospel songs in year 2023.

Having kick-started her career a couple of years back, the sensational artist is today an accomplished artist who has carved a valuable musical niche for herself.

The soakat hitmaker QueenLet is promising music lovers, especially the gospel fraternity nothing but the best single. Finally, this emerged as one of the greatest, idiosyncratic talents and gifts of the last days.

Holy Fire audio was recorded in Abuja – Nigeria by Sunny Pee, a multiple award winner Nigerian sound engineer but the video was filmed in Ghana by multiple award-winner Skyweb Videos.

The single track “Holy Fire” which is under the record label of “Debrich Group Of Companies” or “Debrich Group”.

Euro-African’s favourite record label Debrich Group in almost two years, have released five singles entitled; Dear Holy Spirit, Anwanwadwuma (Marvelous work), Empowered, WindBlow and the recent one known as HOLY FIRE.

QueenLet’s genre of music ‘Soakat’ raised eyebrows everywhere on social media since the year 2020, probably based on the fact that, she is the first person to introduce this genre in the gospel music industry.

Source: GhanaRegions.com

