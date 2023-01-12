Jude Kofie: the 11-yr old Ghanaian autistic Wonderkid & self-taught piano virtuoso who got featured on USA’s CBS news!

Today on Ghanamusic.com, we spotlight Jude Kofie – a Ghanaian autistic wonder kid who plays the piano like a virtuoso although he has never taken any lessons.

His unique and divine gift has got him on CBS news in America where he resides with his Ghanaian parents who are committed members of the Church of Pentecost.

Late last year, 11-year-old Jude Kofie of Aurora received an incredible surprise. Whoever said the best things come in small packages has never been gifted a grand piano.

Eleven-year-old Jude Kofie, of Aurora, Colorado, demonstrated a remarkable talent no one anticipated when he discovered an old keyboard and, without any lessons, began playing – a talent piano tuner Bill Magnusson termed "Mozart level." https://t.co/njxydT6djB pic.twitter.com/0BV18zLchE — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 8, 2023

The piano just showed up at Jude’s house one day.

“All for free,” said his father, Isaiah. “Who does that?”

To understand how we got here, we have to go back a year-and-a-half, when Isaiah heard a noise coming from the basement. There was an old keyboard down there, but no one knew how to play it, certainly not his autistic son — or so he thought.

Jude had never had a lesson. No one taught him how to play. But Isaiah got Jude a larger keyboard to see what more he could do.

“It’s a miracle,” Jude said of his musical talents.

“You think it’s a miracle?” CBS News asked Jude.

“That’s what I prefer,” Jude responded.

Bill Magnusson prefers that, too.

Magnusson is a piano tuner. He saw a story by a Denver TV station about Jude and heard him play. He learned Jude’s parents immigrated from Ghana and were raising four children, as well as sending money back home to their family in Ghana.

“What resources are left over to help this special little soul?” Magnusson said.

Using his father’s inheritance, Magnusson bought a $15,000 piano — estimated to be worth $45,000 — and promised to tune it once a month for the rest of his life. He’s also paying for Jude to get professional lessons.

“We’re family now,” Magnusson said.

The Kofie family is thankful.

“Somebody to just love your son like that by making sure that his future is secured, we are super thankful,” Isaiah said.

11-year-old pianist Jude Nyame Yie Kofie playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.” pic.twitter.com/nN3KsvYIPI — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) October 30, 2022

