Ghana’s Lethal Bizzle bags a deal with the Premier League!

A-list UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Maxwell Owusu Ansah, popularly known as Lethal Bizzle, has landed a deal with the Premier League after reworking his POW hit as a promo material.

Premier League Productions Creative has welcomed the Premier League back with a promo featuring Lethal Bizzle.

The Premier League returns on Boxing Day, shortly after the end of the World Cup this month – which limited the production’s access to Premier League stars and managers.

PLP created the video with assistance from the PLP’s partner for talent and music licencing, Big Sync Music, as well as collaborating with the Premier League’s digital team and international broadcast partners.

It features a studio performance with Lethal Bizzle, the Premier League trophy and a bespoke motion graphics projection.

Director Glen West worked with DOP Colin Thomson and art director James Middleton to create a mixture of hyperreal Premier League themed worlds that showcase the Premier League’s energy through a mixture of match footage and seasonal creative assets, whilst setting the perfect stage for Lethal Bizzle’s performance.

Lethal Bizzle, a well-known Arsenal fan himself, reworked his hit, POW, for the promo, which has been airing on Premier League digital channels and via international Premier League broadcast rights holders since 20 December.

Justin McMullen, executive creative director at Big Sync Music, said: “Lethal Bizzle’s POW was the track that we always had front and center of our minds when we were looking at inspiration for the promo.

“We were over the moon that we got the man himself to rework his classic and we are so pleased that the track feels authentic, bangs hard and that the reaction on social has been so positive.

“We’re really looking forward to doing more with music artists and the Premier League next year. We have set ourselves a high bar moving forward that we are going to love every minute of clearing it next time.”

He emerged in 2002 as a grime MC as part of More Fire Crew, with their grime single “Oi!” charting in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart. The rest as they say has been history as he has made his way to top of major charts sevral times after.

