Darkowa unveils debut Time Machine EP on 2nd December

Music producer and vocalist Darkowa will unveil her debut EP Time Machine to an excited fan base on December 2nd via Playground Music.

Time Machine sees Darkowa explore exciting new sounds of the Y2K generation via Futuristic Electronic and Breakbeat, with hints of Hyper-Pop peppered through her signature vocals.

Time Machine features brand new tracks; lead single Aquarius sees Darkowa venturing into the world of Lo-fi and chilled beats with mesmerising melodies & vocals, whilst Be Mine emulates the kind of love that hurts the most – losing someone when you can’t bear to live without.

The EP includes previous singles Searching the World 2 Find U where Darkowa explores grief and loss, juxtaposing sadness and euphoric melodies that make you want to get up and dance, and All Up In My Head inspired by the feeling of living in the moment at a rave.

Darkowa has been branching out in recent years experimenting with sounds of Breakbeat through Electro-Pop and Experimental R&B, making music with a passion and not the need to adhere to certain expectations.

“In Oslo, there is a sense of the need to fit in, and that you have to make a certain kind of pop to be successful in music,” Darkowa says.

As the child of Ghanaian parents in Norway, “I’ve always been a little different, a misfit – albeit with friends!”, she laughs.

“I’m finding peace by creating my own space. I am quite reserved in person so I speak with what I create. I don’t need to say so much because I present myself differently.”

Time Machine EP artwork

1.Searching The World 2 Find

Aquarius All Up In My Head Be Mine

With her Ghanaian roots as a base, Oslo-based artist Darkowa grew up online. Now in her twenties, it’s clear that her youth wasn’t misspent.

As a producer, DJ and vocalist, Darkowa’s goth-meets-Y2K R&B aesthetic and sad, sugar-dipped sound draw from multi-layered fashions and music genres like Soundcloud Rap and Hyper Pop.

With influences such as rappers Lil Peep and Bladee of Drain Gang and vocalists and producers LSDXOXO, Sega Bodega and Oklou, her style and sound feel utterly of the moment; ripe for fans of internet-generative, club-infused pop music.

