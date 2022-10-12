Netherlands-based Ghanaian rapper, Frenna emerges winner of Red Bull SoundClash 2022!

Netherlands-based Ghanaian rapper, Francis Junior Edusei, better known as Frenna has won the 2022 edition of the Red Bull SoundClash.

Upon entering the Westergas, it was immediately clear that Red Bull SoundClash was going to be a special evening. Two stages were set up on either side of the impressive hall. One with light blue light, Frenna’s stage, and one with red light, Ronnie’s stage.

Presenter Défano Holwijn, who talked the evening together very well, opened the evening from the middle of the room. To get in, both Ronnie and Frenna got a chance to warm up and play whatever they liked to play. Frenna started and played the two songs My Bebe and Accursed.

The emergence of Ronnie made a little more impression. With his entire band and singers he ran rapping on stage with a ski mask. There were flags, there was dancing and there were drums.

Ronnie pulled out all the stops from the start. He immediately let the audience know that he would be doing the evening together with his band. Of Come Again and Drink and Drugs he set the tone well. Especially when he yelled, “I want to see everyone fall!”

It’s that no winner of the turnout was announced, otherwise Ronnie would undoubtedly have walked away with that win. In the first round, in which both Frenna and Ronnie had to do the same cover, Frenna clearly had the upper hand.

Both sang the legendary song She believes in me by André Hazes, but Frenna really managed to make the song her own. He had André Hazes sing along on tape and chose to rap the second verse after the chorus. So it was deserved that Frenna won the first round.

In the second round, Ronnie and Frenna had to play and copy each other’s numbers. It was palpable in the audience they liked it that Ronnie suddenly the song Viral go from Frenna did and Frenna Is this over? from Ronnie sang.

This round was perhaps the most neck-and-neck race of all rounds, but in the end Ronnie won this round according to the public. Perhaps because he sang just a little longer and more intensely.

Although Ronnie and Frenna were only officially allowed to invite guest artists in the fourth round, Ronnie chose to invite a guest artist in the third round. internship to get: none other than saxophonist Candy Dulfer. With this he managed to score a lot of points with the public.

But the fourth and final round was definitely the deciding round. And there Frenna had an important asset: he brought the other members of SFB on the podium, Jandro, KM and Priceless. And the audience really appreciated that. On the numbers of SFB shutdown and Pon Road the people in the Westergas went wild.

But the guest artists Ronnie Flex had invited weren’t the least of those either. especially with world without you with none other than Trijntje Oosterhuis, Ronnie managed to make a huge impression.

In the sold-out Westergas everyone was elated. Everyone felt that it was a special night, that something was happening that had never happened before.

Ronnie and Frenna didn’t play with each other and against each other and gave everything they had. It was clear that they both took the fight very seriously.

When Frenna was playing, Ronnie looked concentrated and vice versa. They were both completely in the game.

After the audience was allowed to announce by shouting and applause who they thought was the absolute winner, Holwijn finally announced the winner of the evening: Frenna. Frenna looked around in surprise with his SFB team members. He was grateful: ‘I didn’t expect it. It was an honor to face Ronnie.

He was one of the first to go crazy on Spotify, which has worn New Wave. Without Ronnie, there would be no SFB. Without Ronnie, there would be no Frenna. Ronnie is actually the fifth fucking member of SFB.’

And so his acknowledgment did not become an acknowledgment for his own profit, but actually an acknowledgment for Ronnie. Meanwhile, Ronnie had run across the street, together with his band, and Frenna and Ronnie decided to play together: the absolute finale of the evening.

SFB was also present. they played Girls stay girls and Now you are here. The highlight of the evening definitely came at the end, when Ronnie and Frenna had their biggest hit together Energy played, with no less than 74 (!) million streams on Spotify.

The words of Défano Holwijn at the end of the evening may say exactly what kind of evening it was and how special it was for everyone who was there: ‘This is an evening that will go down in the history books. What both teams have shown is unprecedented.’

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.