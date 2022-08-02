Martenni drops ornate new love single ‘No Stress’ featuring Friction & Jefri King

Afro-fusion singer, Martenni draws Ghanaian artists, Friction and Jefri King out of hibernation on her new tune for the Summer titled ‘No Stress’.

‘No Stress’, the Filipino-Ghanaian artist’s latest and first drop of the year has her touch on exactly what its title implies: a literal statement that attempts to declutter her love life of stress or as she endearingly lays it in her hook, “Your love dey stress me, just caress me/Me no like it when we fighting”.

Its theme’s charm aside, the true power of ‘No Stress’ lies in how sweetly Martenni spins her new love ode.

She focuses on further enhancing the synth-laden and almost retro-sounding Soldado production with a damsel in distress approach; a call Friction (former member of VVIP) and Jefri King answer simply playing by the book.

They swing in for the rescue, armed to the teeth with melodies sure to break down any type of defense and it has “perfect” stamped all over it.

Outside of her new song’s warmth, the Detroit-based singer recently flew in to Ghana to explore her roots and ‘No Stress’ is the ultimate reflection of that trip – an ornate Afro-fusion sound that infuses Martenni’s vocals in a blend of Highlife, Pop, Reggae and the dulcet contributions of the two Ghanaian artists to let loose some much-needed summer magic.

Instagram: martennimarie Twitter: @martennimusic Facebook: Martenni-Marie

