Yes Lord! Herty Corgie proclaims in latest Akesse Brempong assisted Reggae audiovisual

Multi-award winning US-Based Ghanaian Gospel Artist, Worship Leader and Songwriter Herty Corgie releases her new single, Yes Lord, a project which features Ghana’s finest Akesse Brempong.

The song is accompanied with a fun and fresh music video that reiterates the fact that God rewards faithfulness.

The ‘Overflow’ hitmaker releases this timely reggae single as a reminder that, saying YES LORD is trusting God fully in every situation.

YES LORD is the 4th Single from Herty Corgie’s New and much anticipated Album which will be released later this year.

The track is available for download and streaming across all major platforms.

