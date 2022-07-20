fbpx
Yes Lord! Herty Corgie proclaims in latest Akesse Brempong assisted Reggae audiovisual

Multi-award winning US-Based Ghanaian Gospel Artist, Worship Leader and Songwriter Herty Corgie releases her new single, Yes Lord, a project which features Ghana’s finest Akesse Brempong.

The song is  accompanied with a fun and fresh music video that reiterates the fact that  God rewards faithfulness.

The ‘Overflow’ hitmaker  releases  this timely reggae single as a reminder that, saying YES LORD is trusting God fully in every situation.

YES LORD is the 4th Single from Herty Corgie’s New and much anticipated Album which will be released later this year.

The track is available for download  and streaming across all major platforms.

