Lady Rita sets to release a new song ‘Asembi Ayeyie’ on July 15

Germany-based Ghanaian gospel songstress, actress and radio broadcaster, Rita Awuraama Opoku Nimako popularly known as Lady Rita is feverishly preparing to celebrate God for many victories so far in her upcoming single “Asembi Ayeyie”, set for release this Friday July 15, 2022 on all streaming platforms.

Lady Rita has carved a niche for herself in the Gospel music scene outside Ghana. This is a very perfect time for the “Adom” hitmaker to debut her first single of the year 2022 in celebrating God’s goodness for several feats and history made as a gospel artiste.

Get your dancing shoes. “Asembi Ayeyie”, will be out on Onefmonline.com, YouTube, and all online stores. Come let’s praise our Lord with this new single! Tell somebody to tell somebody!

Lady Rita is also the host of ‘Asetena Mu Nsem’ on Prekese Radio in Hamburg, Germany.

Check her out on Social Media;

Facebook: Lady Rita Ministry

Instagram: @ladyritaopoku

YouTube: Lady Rita Opoku Ministries

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.