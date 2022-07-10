fbpx
From Diaspora

Queenlet’s ‘WindBlow’ bags a GMAUK 2022 Best European Song of the Year nomination

She's tagged as the mother of "Soakat" gospel music genre (Soaking & Atmospheric).

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Queenlet's 'WindBlow' bags a GMAUK 2022 Best European Song of the Year nomination
Photo Credit: /Google Images

The multiple award-winning Soakat Gospel singer QUEENLET, signed by Euro-African’s record label “Debrich Group”, received the “Best European Song Of The Year” nomination.

Queen Leticia Kyerewaa, popularly known as QueenLet, bagged 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK nomination.

QueenLet’s “WindBlow” song featured Jimmy D Psalmist earned her the nomination, in the category “BEST EUROPEAN SONG OF THE YEAR”.

Previous single “Dear Holy Spirit” attracted endorsement from Rev Dr Mary Ghansah. QueenLet tagged as the mother of “Soakat” gospel music genre (Soaking & Atmospheric).

Certainly, never in the history of Gospel music industry, she’s been verified by Google. Above all, QueenLet is a professional Germany Nurse, Talented and Gifted Gospel Musician of our time.

QueenLet is a prolific Songwriter, a Composer with intelligent perceptual reasoning in vocal frequencies and calculus’s when uncooked musical data is given to her.

But, QueenLet ministry as a Psalmist is characterized by the manifestation of Elohim’s tangible Presence. Hence, resulting in holistic transformation in the lives of participants in the Soakat Gospel Explosion.

She inspires, transforms and unmoor every vessel of God, with Elohim’s legal emancipation grace. Finally, as transformation takes place in the body of Christ, a mighty finger of ELOHIM has picked an unadulterated voice.

We thank you, “Ghana Music Awards UK”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kwame Yesu bags first nomination for 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

Kwame Yesu bags first nomination for 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

4 days ago
Seeerious! Amakye Dede opens up on his hotel, pub, secret to his relevance & upcoming hit with Sarkodie

Seeerious! Amakye Dede opens up on his hotel, pub, secret to his relevance & upcoming hit with Sarkodie

5 days ago
Husband of Stephanie Benson takes over her socials to reveal she's been hospitalized due to a surgical error!

Husband of Stephanie Benson takes over her socials to reveal she’s been hospitalized due to a surgical error!

5 days ago
This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo - Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday

This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo – Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker