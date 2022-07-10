Queenlet’s ‘WindBlow’ bags a GMAUK 2022 Best European Song of the Year nomination

The multiple award-winning Soakat Gospel singer QUEENLET, signed by Euro-African’s record label “Debrich Group”, received the “Best European Song Of The Year” nomination.

Queen Leticia Kyerewaa, popularly known as QueenLet, bagged 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK nomination.

QueenLet’s “WindBlow” song featured Jimmy D Psalmist earned her the nomination, in the category “BEST EUROPEAN SONG OF THE YEAR”.

Previous single “Dear Holy Spirit” attracted endorsement from Rev Dr Mary Ghansah. QueenLet tagged as the mother of “Soakat” gospel music genre (Soaking & Atmospheric).

Certainly, never in the history of Gospel music industry, she’s been verified by Google. Above all, QueenLet is a professional Germany Nurse, Talented and Gifted Gospel Musician of our time.

QueenLet is a prolific Songwriter, a Composer with intelligent perceptual reasoning in vocal frequencies and calculus’s when uncooked musical data is given to her.

But, QueenLet ministry as a Psalmist is characterized by the manifestation of Elohim’s tangible Presence. Hence, resulting in holistic transformation in the lives of participants in the Soakat Gospel Explosion.

She inspires, transforms and unmoor every vessel of God, with Elohim’s legal emancipation grace. Finally, as transformation takes place in the body of Christ, a mighty finger of ELOHIM has picked an unadulterated voice.

We thank you, “Ghana Music Awards UK”.

