Steve Impact sounds a clarion call in latest single; Back To You

Steve Impact is UK based international gospel artiste, whose ministry is impacting lives across the globe with his latest entry dubbed, Back To You.

God has gifted Minister Impact with a unique texture of sounds that will bless the nations of the world and bring people closer to God.

With a unique voice that breaks down all music barriers and cut across all genres.

Steve Impact’s spirit filled multi-dimensional album project has been introduced to the Kingdom with his latest single “Back To You” which is blessing nations and reviving the worship lives of millions of people.

The album is set to cover a wider musical spectrum, targeting a multicultural audience across UK, Europe, America, Australia, Africa and other parts of the gospel music world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.