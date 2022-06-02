Herty Corgie’s Overflow Concert 3.0 records a massive impact & attendance in the DMV!

The award winning gospel artiste Herty Corgie’s OVERFLOW CONCERT 3.0 held at the Grace2Grace Center Maryland, USA over the weekend, was spirit filled and amazing as God was glorified.

Many lives were touched through the ministration of songs as incense of worship was lifted to the throne of grace.

This year’s theme: ”Back to the basics.” brought together people from all walks of life to worship without boudaries as they express gratitute for the love and grace of God bestowed upon them.

The audience witnessed awesome ministrations from Obenewa,Sophonie Jean, Dorothy Oteng, Elsie Duncan Williams, Helen Light, Rev Esinu, Humphrey Tettey, Jumbo Ane, Zaza Mokethi and the Host Herty Corgie.

The reigning Female Vocal Powerhouse Herty Corgie lit the DMV with an uplifting and spirited ministration of her new single Elshaddai.

The audience could not help but sing and dance along.. its was a great Worship experience by all standard.

A Highlight which cannot be overlooked was when Herty Corgie perfectly sang a famous Zulu Song – (Ngena by Zaza Mokhethi) as though she hailed from South Africa. Herty is Indeed an Epitome Of Grace And HardWork!

Overflow Concert 3.0 also honored and celebrated the award winning Gospel Artiste ZAZA MOKETHI on stage as that same day marked her birthday.

Overflow Concert 3.0 audience had dignitaries from the South African embassy, Reverend ministers from various denominations, other gospel artistes in diaspora, GMA C.EO and team, and the combination of various countries and cultures. (WE ARE ONE IN CHRIST JESUS).

With a heart of gratitude Herty Corgie extended a special thanks to Rev. Emmanuel and first Lady Agormeda, the Grace2Grace Chapel, key sponsors, team Overflow and everyone that supports the ministry of HCMusic.

This concert indeed was a powerful experience, and lives has been tranformed in the DMV. All glory to God.

Kindly Click Links Below to stream Herty Corgie’s songs on YouTube and all digital platforms.

