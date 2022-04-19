Tap Tap Send Ghana Music Awards USA 2022 nominee, Efua dazzles patrons with USA national anthem at nomination dinner!

Following the release of her widely successful hit single, Follow My Dreams, burgeoning US-based Ghanaian songstress, Efua has been on a fast ascension.

Released on December 10, 2021, her hit single has been making a huge impact in the world and in her own life as well, with fans reaching out with messages about how impactful it has been to them

She was so overjoyed after gaining an invite to sing the national anthem at the Tap Tap Ghana Music Awards 2022 nomination dinner.

She delivered a powerful yet beautiful performance of the national anthem which left the crowd in complete awe.

In commenting on her nominations, she revealed, “Getting two nominations for my single, Follow My Dreams Pt. 3, was amazing! I can’t wait to see what happens at the awards”.

Efua has been working hard on her craft since last year’s awards and hence, put a lot of time into raising the quality of her music as well as building her brand & expanding her fanbase.

Efua attributes all her success to the goodness of God, dedication of her parents and loved ones and the continuous prayers of her mother and supporters.

“Finding motivation to continue to make music can be hard sometimes but moments like this make all the long nights, money spent and times when you feel like you have no support, worth it”, she confessed.

Efua was nominated for Afro Pop song of the year and US-based music video of the year!

