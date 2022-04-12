Any Given Tuesday! Big Monii inserts new album featuring Medikal, Talaat Yarky, Doupboy, Laska others

The greatest unsurpassed update pertaining to Big Monii’s keenly awaited music album ‘Any Given Tuesday’ drops.

This new update actually announces the official arrival of the album itself. A very rational and influential conception contributes to the identity of the album; ANY GIVEN TUESDAY.

This particular name caused a stare when the album cover was unveiled online. ANY GIVEN TUESDAY is a well carved collection of the reality of life, denoting the day Tuesday as a very noticeable & important day for Big Monii due to its high relevance to him regarding daily life hustle.

It again serves a beam of hope to every believer out there trying to the grind on. Big Monii has already released singles like We Go Dey Okay & Fear Nothing off the album which has been smash jams.

The 14 track album is his first full body of work professionally featuring top-notch artists from Ghana and beyond namely; Medikal,Talaat Yarky,Doupboy Laska,Bad Milk Nature Worldwide and many more.

Take a wonderful listen below by tapping the links to enjoy the masterpiece.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic