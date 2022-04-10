fbpx
From Diaspora

Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

The Rock Hill church in Atlanta witnessed a memorable night as renowned icon Bishop Tudor Bismarkjoined the Rehoboth conference hosted by Dr. Sonnie Badu.

The night saw a massive attendance with a spirit filled atmosphere of God’s visitation.

Bishop Tudor Bismark, founder of the New Life covenant church in Herare- Zimbabwe ministered powerfully as congregants of the RocK Hill Church remained standing as he preached God’s word.

Dr Sonnie Badu Head pastor of the Rock Hill Church has expressed his excitement hosting Bishop Tudor at the Rehoboth Conference.

In a post sighted on Instagram, He wrote ” What a night !! What a night!! Bishop Tudor Bismark operated from a strange realm. I can’t wait to hear him tomorrow night. The final night is going to be incredible”. 

Dr. Sonnie Badu also hosted Bishop Frank Ofosu Appiah, head pastor of All Nations Church at the Rehoboth conference.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

