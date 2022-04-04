Rocky Dawuni just couldn’t take Ghana out of his mouth during Grammy Red Carpet interviews; poses with daughter, Shaggy, others!

2-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni represented the motherland well at the 64th Grammy Awards Red Carpet with his daughter Safiyah Dawuni.

While the musician was clad in a white knee-length caftan with two pockets on the lower side of the caftan and a different pattern fabric defining one side of the outfit, the daughter, looking elegant, donned a blue V cut fit flare dress with side cuts that stretched to the back and accessories to match.

Safiyah Dawuni had joined her father who had been nominated for the Best Global Album award – a nomination which was his second in the history of the scheme, having earned a first in 2016 in the Best Reggae Album category.

#PRESSPLAY: Ghana's Grammy Awards Nominee @rockydawuni on the red carpet at Grammy Awards 2022 happening now in America. pic.twitter.com/LFeuBfcs9U — surgeonnline (@surgeonnline) April 4, 2022

Among the pictures that have been released so far, Rocky Dawuni was also spotted with international acts such as Morgan Herittage, Shaggy and SOJA.

“It’s really an amazing day to be here representing my people of Ghana and also representing Africa for the Best Music Global Album.

I feel privileged and honoured to be in this moment and also to be a person that is pushing our music to the rest of the world. It’s a good day for the Academy, it’s a good day for Africa, it’s a good day for Ghana,” Rocky Dawuni said amidst excitement during an interview on the Red Carpet.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost the category to Angelique Kidjo. The Beninese popular singer won the award with the ‘Her Mother Nature’ album released on June 18, 2021.

It featured Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Salif Keita, Burna Boy, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Sampa The Great, Blue Lab Beats, Ghetto Boy and EARTHGANG with Kel P (Burna Boy), James Poyser of The Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, -M-, Brad Thomas Ackley, David Donatien and Dany Synthé as producers.

Rocky Dawuni's Red Carpet interview at the 2022 GRAMMYs 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭@RockyDawuni be making us proud. We wish him all the best!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4KhLl7YO2Z — Y107.9FM (@Y1079FM) April 3, 2022

