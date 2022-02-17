2Real makes comeback after musical hiatus

Holland-based musician 2Real (a.k.a Charles Kwasi) has announced his return back to the music scene after a long break.

2Real is one of the mainstream Hip-hop/Rap Artiste you can’t take out in the history of foreign rap music.

After several years of serving fans with back-to-back hits, 2Real had to pause to attend to some side business.

The Rap artist, who is credited with an album and a number of hit singles, revealed that his upcoming single is ready and now available on all streaming platforms.

According to 2Real, this new release is dedicated to all his fans who have always supported him way back up till now.

He also has a message for them that they should get ready to listen to more bangers on list dropping.

Check out the new single “Clap For Me’ link below.

