Maame Serwaah unravels the mysteries of God’s ‘’Mercy’’ in latest single

Maame Serwaah, a vibrant Ghanaian worshipper based in the UK, has kick started the year with a thrilling single titled ‘’Mercy’’.

Maame Serwaah believes the Mercifulness of God is a contributing factor to our individual success in life. She thus proclaims God’s mercy in her recent single.

‘’We all have countless demands from God, we sometimes overlook and forget to seek God’s purpose whenever we are in demand yet God is always Merciful to make provisions.

There is so much ungratefulness in our world today, the quest to obtain our basic needs have blindfolded us to appreciate God for what he has provided and all we plead for is God’s mercy’’ – She said

For the past ten years, Maame Serwaah has delighted in reaching out to the less priviledged in Ghana. As a philanthropist, Maame Serwaah has made lots of impact through prison outreaches, orphanages and donations to rural communities.

The song ‘’Mercy’’ was produced by Onard records and is now available on all digital music platforms

