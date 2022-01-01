fbpx
From Diaspora

‘Favour’ is here! Daniel Jeddman out with exotic visuals for MOGmusic-assisted single!

Command 'Favour' into your new year with this song. Stream everywhere online now!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago

German-based Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Daniel Jeddman is ready to make a great statement with his new Favour single featuring Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom popularly known as MOGmusic.

According to Daniel Jeddman via webradiobox.com analyst, this new sensational song, “Favour” comes with so much energy, positivity and high inspiration.

Engineered through the Bible, Daniel Jeddman was inspired by Holy Spirit in the book of Genesis 6:8 when Noah obtained Favour before the Lord.

This song was written in the middle of Covid-19 last year in April 2021. The ordeal in bringing this song to reality wasn’t an easy one.

But just as the title of the song says, Favour has been the order of every single day until the day of release to come.

The song “Favour” is coming to bless lives worldwide. To impact and to rebuild homes that seems to have lost the favour of God concerning their lives. The song has enough strength to empower every broken heart to have a new hope for a brand new beginning.

I assure you that, this song will strengthen you as you take the lyrics and rhythm deep in heart. Sing and dance to the tune of FAVOUR, and it will never cease to walk with you.

Daniel Jeddman is a versatile praise and worship leader, a native of Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana. Minister Jeddman is a product of BSC in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi, Ghana.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Detty December! Full rundown of Accra’s top 4 most patronized events over the weekend!

5 days ago
Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Favour! Daniel Jeddman sets the tone for 2022 with upcoming MOGmusic-assisted single out on 1st January

Favour! Daniel Jeddman sets the tone for 2022 with upcoming MOGmusic-assisted single out on 1st January

6 days ago
Top 20 Ghana Music Hits of 2021!

Top 20 Ghana Music Hits of 2021!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker