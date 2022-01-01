‘Favour’ is here! Daniel Jeddman out with exotic visuals for MOGmusic-assisted single!

German-based Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Daniel Jeddman is ready to make a great statement with his new Favour single featuring Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom popularly known as MOGmusic.

According to Daniel Jeddman via webradiobox.com analyst, this new sensational song, “Favour” comes with so much energy, positivity and high inspiration.

Engineered through the Bible, Daniel Jeddman was inspired by Holy Spirit in the book of Genesis 6:8 when Noah obtained Favour before the Lord.

This song was written in the middle of Covid-19 last year in April 2021. The ordeal in bringing this song to reality wasn’t an easy one.

But just as the title of the song says, Favour has been the order of every single day until the day of release to come.

The song “Favour” is coming to bless lives worldwide. To impact and to rebuild homes that seems to have lost the favour of God concerning their lives. The song has enough strength to empower every broken heart to have a new hope for a brand new beginning.

I assure you that, this song will strengthen you as you take the lyrics and rhythm deep in heart. Sing and dance to the tune of FAVOUR, and it will never cease to walk with you.

Daniel Jeddman is a versatile praise and worship leader, a native of Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana. Minister Jeddman is a product of BSC in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi, Ghana.

