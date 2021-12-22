Shatty Charlotte’s ‘Aseda Afore3’ new single inspired by how her prayer resuscitated a dying patient!

UK based Ghanaian Gospel Artiste and nurse, Shatty Charlotte has compiled her testimonies into a song dubbed, Aseda Afore3.

This is to show appreciation to God for all the mercies and favour throughout the year. The song from her album, ”Power of Praise” explains the essence of thanksgiving.

Shatty Charlotte reveals the inspiration for ”Aseda Afore3” after an encounter with a patient as a practising nurse in the UK.

”I am a testimony of God’s resurrection power. In my first week practising as a nurse, a young lady nearly died in my bay. She collapsed and was unresponsive so I had to press the emergency buzzer.

I began to pray and it was as if someone had called her from afar, she just sat up and I was completely amazed by the work of God, I was inspired to write this song ‘’Aseda Afore’’ – She said

Shatty Charlotte is optimistic that this single will be a blessing to lives and the world at large. Now available on all digital music platforms.

ABOUT SHATTY CHARLOTTE

Gospel Singer, songwriter and currently a staff nurse in the United Kingdom, Shatty Charlotte has been singing since childhood, a gift identified by her father at the age of 3.

Shatty was enrolled at the Rev John Teye memorial institute to begin her primary and music education. While there, she had the opportunity to sing in various places including the state house, Goethe Institute – Accra and on GBC Tv as a child.

Shatty has a great passion for the things of the Kingdom of God. Her album ‘’Power in Praise’’ tells the story of her life and the reason you should never give up in life. She is married with 3 children who all live in the United Kingdom.

