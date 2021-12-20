Geo Wellington commands attention with buoyant debut album ‘’Let’s Get It’’

Geo Wellington’s debut album ‘’Let’s Get It’’ is a love-fest powered by unconventional vocals and beat selections that have the versatile artist lean on entirely Afrobeat.

‘’Let’s Get It’’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

‘’Let’s Get It’’ has the UK-based Ghanaian act bring fans 11 songs and a feature list that includes the likes of Drumz, Fameye, Kelvyn Boy and frequent collaborator, Young Rob.

Here’s also two pre-released songs; ‘Tik Tik’ and ‘Yenko’, both featuring fellow UK-based Ghanaian star, Young Rob next to the 9 all-new songs on offer.

‘’The making of this project has been a big journey for me and I’m glad it’s finally complete. It goes to show that we can get anything done as long as we believe in ourselves. That’s my message to fans and I hope they enjoy what I have in store for them’’, shared Geo Wellington.

Like you’d expect from a title this daring, or motivational if you may argue, “Let’s Get It” is big on the Afrobeat trend. It is brought to an animated start by a brief intro of the same name, one perfect in readying fans for a back-to-back drop of love songs – ‘Give You’ (feat. Fameye), ‘My Baby O’, ‘Enyonnam’ (feat. Drumz) and ‘Picture Perfect’, all rocked by drum-laden productions that are attention grabbing and dance inducing.

In the thick of its atmosphere of love however, there’s a couple of songs that have Geo Wellington drift beyond the love barrier. Titles like ‘Big Man Ting’ and ‘One Day’ feel more in-line with the album’s title; the former being about how ready the star is to be a show-off and the latter hinging on inspirational energy.

‘Sweetie’ swoops in as another new addition to revive the artist’s love persona, before concluding yet another song of the same weight, ‘Selase’ (feat. Kelyvn Boy).

If love anthems are your base, Geo Wellington’s ‘’Let’s Get It’’ surely has a spot on your playlist or favorite radio station and although he sheds his versatility on the much-awaited debut, his bright sounds and casual delivery are enough to keep you engaged.

Instagram: geowellington Twitter: @GeoWellington Facebook: Geo Wellington

