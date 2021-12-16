fbpx
Nektunez dominates Apple Music charts of Nigeria, Gambia & Ghana with ‘Ameno’ Ampiano remix!

His rendition has gone global! Ghana to the world!

Photo Credit: Nektunez /Google Images

Ghanaian record producer, singer/songwriter, composer, entrepreneur & Disc Jokey, Noble, better known as Nektunez has topped multiple Apple Music charts with his ‘Ameno’ Ampiano remix featuring Goya Menor from Nigeria.

The Ghanaian multi-genre record producer, singer, songwriter, composer and entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia masterminded the song that quickly became an anthem for many Ampiano and music lovers.

Though little may be known of him, his works speak volumes as he has made music with artistes like Eugy, Camidoh, Kelvyn Boy and a host of others.

DJ Nektunez came through with his Midas touch to align with Goya Menor as they came up with such a wonderful studio piece tagged “Ameno Amapiano” (Remix).

“Ameno” was originally owned and recorded by E.R.A during the 90s and since last year, the song was used by content creators as a soundtrack for their videos.

Goya Menor brought his own version on the table when he added his voice to the remix.

In commenting on this feat, he stated,

This is organic. No budget. No plugs. Only God n my gees
Ameno Amapiano doing the most Globally on Apple Music
No. 3 Nigeria top 100
No. 2 Ghana Top 100
No. 1 Gambia Top 100

Currently one of the most played songs globally, the song has won the hearts of many industry players like Don Jazzy, DJ Kaywise, DJ Big N, Toby Shang and more whose dance videos have now made it viral on TikTok.

