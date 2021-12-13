From Diaspora

Ghana’s D-Flex taps Liberian A-lister, D12 for upcoming single; Odo Lastic

He's one of the industrious acts lifting the flag of Ghana high abroad.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Ghana's D-Flex taps Liberian A-lister, D12 for upcoming single; Odo Lastic
Photo Credit: D-Flex

Canada based Ghanaian prolific song writer and singer signed unto the Dream Makers Entertainment label D-Flex, is again set to shake the music fraternity with a very hot tune titled ”ODO LASTIC” which features Liberian superstar D12.

The ”Nasake” hitmaker who bagged nominations in Ghana twice in 2010 and 2013 respectively has been consistent in the music industry both locally and internationally. His trending song Nasake fetched him nominations in 2010 and in 2013 with his song ”Paradise”.

The versatile Ghanaian musician has been performing on numerous occasions in Canada and on bigger platforms like the AFROFEST and GHANAFEST.

Moreover, he was adjudged DreamMakers’ BreakOut Artiste 2021 not long ago. He is one of the industrious Ghanaian musicians lifting the flag of Ghana higher abroad.

His music lovers and fans are highly anticipating for the tune after a short video of the song went viral on social media. The song will be accompanied by an official music video and is scheduled to drop on December 24.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest 'Grace' album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest ‘Grace’ album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

6 days ago
Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

6 days ago
Akye Saaa! Samini drops it like it's hot in latest ‘Burning’ EP

Akye Saaa! Samini drops it like it’s hot in latest ‘Burning’ EP

1 week ago
Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker