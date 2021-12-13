Ghana’s D-Flex taps Liberian A-lister, D12 for upcoming single; Odo Lastic

Canada based Ghanaian prolific song writer and singer signed unto the Dream Makers Entertainment label D-Flex, is again set to shake the music fraternity with a very hot tune titled ”ODO LASTIC” which features Liberian superstar D12.

The ”Nasake” hitmaker who bagged nominations in Ghana twice in 2010 and 2013 respectively has been consistent in the music industry both locally and internationally. His trending song Nasake fetched him nominations in 2010 and in 2013 with his song ”Paradise”.

The versatile Ghanaian musician has been performing on numerous occasions in Canada and on bigger platforms like the AFROFEST and GHANAFEST.

Moreover, he was adjudged DreamMakers’ BreakOut Artiste 2021 not long ago. He is one of the industrious Ghanaian musicians lifting the flag of Ghana higher abroad.

His music lovers and fans are highly anticipating for the tune after a short video of the song went viral on social media. The song will be accompanied by an official music video and is scheduled to drop on December 24.

