Ghanaian-American artist-producer, Selasi, releases new track; NMB

Ghanaian-American producer-songwriter and artist, Selasi, who’s spent over a decade in the industry is out with a new single dubbed; NMB

He has over the years worked with Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, 2Chainz, Golden Globe-nominee Idris Elba and Afrobeats star Stonebwoy,

Ohers include Keyshia Cole, Akon, Nas, Jagged Edge, Trey Songz, Killer Mike, Yung Joc and more.

Recently, Selasi released the single ‘NMB’ an acronym for “none my business”.

An upbeat, feel-good record that has a perfect blend of Afrobeat and today’s American sound.

