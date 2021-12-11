From Diaspora

DJ Bluey shares musing EDM single ‘Advice’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
DJ Bluey shares musing EDM single ‘Advice’
DJ Bluey shares musing EDM single ‘Advice’ Photo Credit: Bluey

DJ Bluey, the London-based DJ-producer’s new release, Advice, is packed with a blissful shot of energy and an introspective voice perfect for your weekend frolics.

Best described as a portal into the pulsating world of EDM, ‘Advice’ cleaves to the genre’s synthesized feel while relaying an insightful monologue from a voice that’s of hypnotic quality.

Just as its title suggests, there’s lots of mental nourishment to muse on as your body picks up on DJ Bluey’s infectious tempo.

‘Advice’ comes after the Ghanaian hotshot’s list of terrific achievements for 2021, the biggest being EA Sports’ addition of his single ‘Wine It’ to their official soundtrack for FIFA 22, next to his widespread recognition as one of EDM’s trailblazers back in the motherland.

Instagram: djblueyofficial Twitter: @DJBlueyOfficial Facebook: Bluey

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker