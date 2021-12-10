Follow My Dreams Pt.3! Efua wraps up 2021 with soul-inspiring single after multiple feats!

Known for her sultry vocals, US-based Ghanaian crooner, Efua has released her last single for the year titled, Follow My Dreams pt.3, & is set to launch her merch.

The single which features ManHakim is one poised to elevate your moods and inspire you towards purpose fulfilment.

Nominated in the US-based Discovery Artist of the Year category at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA, this year has been a favorable rollercoaster for the ‘Story of Efua’ crooner.

Following her 3-yr experience of performing her own songs all over the United States, this year seemed to be the climax of her hustle as she was on five radio stations worldwide, two TV shows and had the privilege of doing backup vocals for Ghanaian A-listers such as Samini, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Choirmaster of Praye fame, among several others.

Her songs attained a wider reach after gaining over 50,000+ streams on only Spotify and 75,000+ on all other platforms.

This feat made her the choicest among other artistes as various record labels reached out but she turned them all down. She attributes all these accolades to God’s goodness towards her.

In narrating her ordeal and how far she has developed as an artiste, she reminisced, “In 2018 when my dad and my grandmother passed on, I didn’t know if I could continue to do this or if I still had the passion.

MUSIC has truly been my outlet when I’m feeling heavy at heart, or not OK, taking some time to meditate, sing as well as talk to God it’s really only thing that helps.

To end the year in gratitude for all that has happened, I am dropping one last single this year called “Follow My Dreams pt.3”, while also launching my merchandise and giving 30% of the proceeds to charities of choice.

My merchandise will be available early next year but I am doing a challenge where I’m picking winners worldwide who will be rewarded with merchandise of their choice, ranging from hats, shirts and stickers”.

This venture aligns with her goal of sending children to school, alleviating food insecurity & poverty and promoting woman’s health.

Further commenting on her new release, she stated, “I first wrote the first version of this song when I was 13. I was going through a lot of bullying at school because of my weight and it really broke my heart.

After some time and some self reflection and prayer as well as going to music. I decided to put all the pain that I had from the situation in a song which basically says no matter what you put me through, I will succeed and follow my dreams and in the end be successful

Since that first version of written two other versions and I plan to keep releasing versions every year to show my growth as an artist.

I featured Manhakim because not only is he amazingly talented and I wanted to give him a platform, but he was around during the time where my dad was in his last days. As a preachers kid, sometimes you don’t recognize how special your parents are because they put you through so much stress.

My dad used drop so many gems and teaches so much about life and at the time we took it for granted but it’s what’s keeping us now.

I miss him so much but I’m thankful to him because he gave me a blueprint on how to live life and be successful. He’s featured at the end of the song and it’s a message that everybody needs to hear.

I just want to make music that inspires people to believe that they are the best that they can be and that they have what it takes to follow their dreams”.

Earlier this year, she released a single called “ANGELS” that detailed more about her thought process after her dad and grandmother passed on. It’s out on all streaming platforms currently

Stream her latest single here and get interactive via her socials below:

Website: https://www.efuamusicmedia.com/artists

Facebook: @efuamusic

Instagram: @efuamusicofficial

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!