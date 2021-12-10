C Burn splashes big on foreign visuals for ‘Wifey’

After releasing his ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ EP back in August, rapper C Burn shares another video off the tender project, this time in the frame of ‘Wifey’.

Stream or download ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ across all major digital platforms

Directed by Emmanuel Fordjour, the stunning video captures the lofty ambitions C Burn has for his ‘Wifey’ in a sequence of shots that don’t only show off the lovely city of Hollywood, but have fans centered on the apple of his eye and a day in their lives.

There’s lots of eye-catching shots in succession, all brimming with elegance from the upmarket locale the two find themselves.

Like you’d expect for a ‘’psalm about lovers’’ – as C Burn calls it, there’s that irresistible air of romance to complete the fantasy which the rapper wants to sell.

‘’Wifey is a psalm for lovers. It’s all about commitment and growing together to eventually tie the knot, so I wanted a big-budget video that would beautifully capture a desire fit for the queen of every man’s heart. I linked up with Emmanuel Fordjour and I couldn’t have made a better pick’’, C Burn shared.

The video is powered by Spartan Entertainment and can be viewed on C Burn’s official YouTube channel.

Instagram: officialcburn Twitter: @officialcburn Facebook: C BURN

