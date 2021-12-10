From Diaspora

C Burn splashes big on foreign visuals for ‘Wifey’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
C Burn splashes big on foreign visuals for ‘Wifey’
C Burn splashes big on foreign visuals for ‘Wifey’ Photo Credit: C Burn

After releasing his ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ EP back in August, rapper C Burn shares another video off the tender project, this time in the frame of ‘Wifey’.

Stream or download ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ across all major digital platforms

Directed by Emmanuel Fordjour, the stunning video captures the lofty ambitions C Burn has for his ‘Wifey’ in a sequence of shots that don’t only show off the lovely city of Hollywood, but have fans centered on the apple of his eye and a day in their lives.

There’s lots of eye-catching shots in succession, all brimming with elegance from the upmarket locale the two find themselves.

Like you’d expect for a ‘’psalm about lovers’’ – as C Burn calls it, there’s that irresistible air of romance to complete the fantasy which the rapper wants to sell.

‘’Wifey is a psalm for lovers. It’s all about commitment and growing together to eventually tie the knot, so I wanted a big-budget video that would beautifully capture a desire fit for the queen of every man’s heart. I linked up with Emmanuel Fordjour and I couldn’t have made a better pick’’, C Burn shared.

The video is powered by Spartan Entertainment and can be viewed on C Burn’s official YouTube channel.

Instagram: officialcburn Twitter: @officialcburn Facebook: C BURN

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker