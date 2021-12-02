From Diaspora

Mark Asari's 'Jesus' wins ''Song of the Year'' at Step FWD Awards 2021

Mark Asari's 'Jesus' wins ''Song of the Year'' at Step FWD Awards 2021
Ghana’s Mark Asari took home the prestigious award of ‘’Song of the Year’’ at the just ended Step FWD Awards which was held at St Paul’s Hammersmith in the UK.

One of the UK’s novel voices in the genre of Christian Gospel, Mark Asari’s ‘Jesus’ was a highlight of its competitive category.

Released as a single off the singer’s ‘’By Your Grace’’ EP earlier this year, the R&B-driven worship song stood up against four songs – ‘On Top of the World’ by Shekinah, ‘Try Jesus’ by Paul the Messenger, ‘Mamma Said’ by Mica Paris and ‘All In’ by Asha Elia, emerging victorious.

Accepting his new award, Mark Asari shared, ‘’I’m truly happy and grateful for this award! My heart is so glad, because ‘Jesus’ was wholly from the depths of me and it getting this acknowledgment is a true honor. Big thanks to the amazing guys at Step FWD for making all this a reality’’.

The event’s organizers took to their Instagram page (@astepfwd) to share the news with their following, congratulating the ‘Jesus’ singer who equally expressed his appreciation to fans via his Instagram page as well.

Step FWD Awards is the UK’s definitive Christian and Gospel music awards, done to honor the country’s musical history and legacy across the past 40 years.

It is hence big on the UK Christian Charts, as it is on bridging the gap between the worlds of Gospel and CCM and everything in-between.

