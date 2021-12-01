From Diaspora

Vic Mensa’s new single “What You Taught Us” eulogizes his fellow Ghanaian, Virgil Abloh

Vic Mensa's new single “What You Taught Us” eulogizes his fellow Ghanaian, Virgil Abloh
Vic Mensa's new single "What You Taught Us" eulogizes his fellow Ghanaian, Virgil Abloh

Vic Mensa has made song for Virgil Abloh dubbed “What You Taught Us”- a tribute from one Ghanaian brother to another, following the passing away of the global fashion icon.

A few days ago, the iconic Louis Vuitton and Off-White Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. The art director had been battling a rare Cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for some years.

While celebrities from various field pays tributes to the late designer through social media, Vic Mensa decided to honour him with a new song.

Vic Mensa dropped a new track called “What You Taught Us”, where he reflects on the passing of Virgil Abloh.

“Sittin’ in front of this blank canvas
My words are brushes to paint my colors
I’m feelin’ kinda blue like Miles Davis LP
‘Cause a legend that I knew but I’d never known was unhealthy
Left to heaven much too soon most I could do was post a selfie,” he raps.

Tags
