Dan Drizzy takes it up a notch with ’10K Girls’

Ending last year on the high with the release of his star-studded debut EP “Business With God”, Dan Drizzy looks to take things up a notch with the all-new single “10K Girls”.

Born Daniel Odum, the Dan Drizzy grew up between multiple worlds: his family’s deep ties to South Nigerian highlife music, coupled with the formative years he lived in Ghana, his native Nigeria and South Africa has rendered his sound and rhythm incredibly diverse.

The Ghanaian-born Nigerian act is steadily growing in stride on the West African contemporary music scene as one to watch out for.

Ending last year on the high with debut EP “Business With God”, the emerging afro-pop act looks to take things up a notch with the all-new single “10K Girls”.

Produced by UglyOnit, the dancehall influenced afro-pop number “10K Girls” can be described as Dan Drizzy’s answer to Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable”.

According to the singer-songwriter, he penned the song while going through a bad breakup.

A heartbroken Dan Drizzy unapologetically channels his frustrations into the song, letting his then love interest know there are literally 10,000 females ready to jump on his moving train as his career inevitably keeps gaining steam by the day.

Listen to “10K Girls” below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!