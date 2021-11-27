Germany-based Gospel act, Daniel Jeddman taps MOGmusic to wish you a ‘Favour’ filled Christmas

Christmas just got better as Germany-based Ghanaian gospel singer Daniel Jeddman features MOGmusic on his latest single “FAVOUR” which will be available globally on Christmas day – 25th December.

The new song promises to light up your Christmas mood and get you to enjoy the ‘acceptable year of God’s FAVOUR’ throughout the festivities into the new year.

Daniel Jeddman is a rising gospel star from Ghana and in Europe and he is ready to make a great statement with this new release which features Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom popularly known as MOGmusic.

Jeddman believes that many testimonies with be birthed through this upcoming song. He shares the many ordeals he went through before and after the recording of the songs including being unconscious for many hours at a point. According to Daniel, this very song was on replay deep in his spirit throughout this period.

Aside from his personal conviction pointing to this fact, there has been reassurance from the Holy Spirit on multiple occasions that ‘FAVOUR’ will be a blessing to many people who will truly connect with the lyrics of the songs.

Brief About Daniel

Daniel Jeddman is a versatile praise and worship leader, a native of Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana. Minister Jeddman is a product of BSC in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi, Ghana.

Growing up in the church, Jeddman became a very good drummer at a tender age and then gained more confidence with other instruments like bass guitar, saxophone, and keyboard. He finally landed on the keyboard giving him a completely different picture in music.

Daniel has shared stages with some of the renowned gospel names in Ghana such as Ohemaa Mercy, Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, MOG, and many more. He has also performed in Hamburg National Theatre (CCH), Germany with International Gospel Artists, and many several other places worldwide.

