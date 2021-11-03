It’s ‘All Love’ on Bobby Billion’s new EDM single

The electronic dance music star, Bobby Billion, is back in the mix with yet another studio release – a new song titled ‘All Love’, which is now available on major streaming platforms.

‘All Love’ sees Bobby Billion jump on the EDM wave again to deliver a club-ready tune inspired by his recent trip to the United States.

Like his previous well-received song ‘Happy’, the new song’s elating production makes way for easy singalong lyrics that best capture Bobby Billion’s mood and appreciative expression: ‘’Everywhere we go baby, it’s all love baby/Even if we don’t got the money, it’s all love baby’’.

‘’All Love is my first ever song to be recorded on US soil. It’s a reminder of my amazing journey there, all which began with my love for music, a pen-drive full of songs and a heart full of hope… and of course, an incredible fan base. They are at the heart of it all’’, shares Bobby Billion.

Listen to Bobby Billion’s ‘All Love’, be sociable and share.

Instagram: bobbybillionofficial Twitter: @BobbyBillion1 Facebook: Bobby Billion

