From Diaspora

Make I Know! Toowan8 recounts mistakes & makeups on new jam

Toowan8 is made up of “Sauci Bossy” and “Vuga” - a duo based in the USA

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 51 mins ago
Make I Know! Toowan8 recounts mistakes & makeups on new jam
Make I Know! Toowan8 recounts mistakes & makeups on new jam Photo Credit: Toowan8

With their first 2021 release “Yehowa Kai Me”, Toowan8 a rising Ghanaian Afrobeat & Hip Life Duo, are set to release 2nd single of the year “Make I Know”. 

Toowan8, made up of “Sauci Bossy” (Ankamah Peter Bossman) and “Vuga” (Henry Osei-Akoto), are a talented Ghanaian singing and composing group based in the United States.

The young artists culturally fluid style is marked by substantial Ghanaian and Nigerian influences, having spent most of their impressionable years in the US, both were born and raised in Ghana. 

Wizkid, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Mr. Eazi, Kelvynboy, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, Rema, and Fireboydml are among their main influences. 

Produced by Kindee, “Make I Know” is a chilled afrobeat anthem, calibrated specifically for the dancefloor. “Make I Know” is available for streaming on all digital streaming platforms. 

Listen to “Make I Know” here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 51 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

DopeNation sabotaged over banger drought; placards hit the streets!

DopeNation sabotaged over banger drought; placards hit the streets!

5 days ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Kwaw Kese & Okyeame Kwame-assisted 'You Are Not Alone' project by Meredith O'Connor pitched for Grammys

Kwaw Kese & Okyeame Kwame-assisted ‘You Are Not Alone’ project by Meredith O’Connor pitched for Grammys

5 days ago
Abban readies new song, ‘Straight & Tight’ on Nov 19

Abban readies new song, ‘Straight & Tight’ on Nov 19

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker