Make I Know! Toowan8 recounts mistakes & makeups on new jam

With their first 2021 release “Yehowa Kai Me”, Toowan8 a rising Ghanaian Afrobeat & Hip Life Duo, are set to release 2nd single of the year “Make I Know”.

Toowan8, made up of “Sauci Bossy” (Ankamah Peter Bossman) and “Vuga” (Henry Osei-Akoto), are a talented Ghanaian singing and composing group based in the United States.

The young artists culturally fluid style is marked by substantial Ghanaian and Nigerian influences, having spent most of their impressionable years in the US, both were born and raised in Ghana.

Wizkid, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Mr. Eazi, Kelvynboy, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, Rema, and Fireboydml are among their main influences.

Produced by Kindee, “Make I Know” is a chilled afrobeat anthem, calibrated specifically for the dancefloor. “Make I Know” is available for streaming on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen to “Make I Know” here.

