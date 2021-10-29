From Diaspora

Fuse ODG marks a decade of doing music!

Nana Richard Abiona is the real name of Fuse ODG, a Ghanaian singer based in the United Kingdom and has achieved several laurels in his 10-yr experience from doing music.

As the founder, CEO, and leader of record label Off Da Ground, the internationally recognized musician is known as the King Of Azonto, having produced hits such as Antenna, T.I.N.A, Million Pound Girl, Boa Me, Dangerous Love, and his latest, “On A Million,” which is gaining millions of streams.

He has worked with a number of well-known artists, including Wyclef Jean, Ed Sheeran, Elephant Man, Major Lazer, Sean Paul, and others.

He’s been in music for ten years, and we’re celebrating his incredible success with the hashtag #10YearsOfFuse.

