Raya Max releases new single empowering our inner ‘Classy Lady’

Raya Max is a London based Ghanaian-British singer songwriter who creates electrifying Disco music bursting with soulful vocals, a strong groove and cheeky personality!

Inspired from finally emerging from a dark time in her life with her soul sisters beside her.

Raya Max follows up her acclaimed debut single ‘Starlight’ (featured on the brilliant BAFTA award winning ‘Alma’s Not Normal’ sitcom currently airing on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer) with her latest feel-good single ‘Classy Lady’.

Raya Max is the breath of fresh air we need to get our feel-good groove back in our step after this miserable year we’ve had. Raya caught the attention of music legends Tom Jones and Emeli Sande who described her as “Brilliant!” and “Fantastic!” respectively.

‘Classy Lady’ is written, produced, and sung by Raya Max herself to bring together her family’s Ghanaian influences.

After being immersed in the explosive sounds of traditional West African live percussion in the warmth of Ghana – Raya brings this enigmatic instrumentation and polyrhythmic percussive layers to give us an irresistible dance floor filler.

Raya grew up bopping to composers such as Quincy Jones, songwriters Stevie Wonder and Rod Temperton, and you can hear their inspiration in how she produces her songs, as well as the Motown days of the late 70s.

Her intimate lyrics pay homage to all the wonderful soul sister’s that stick by us through the dark times; “Whether it be your sister, girlfriend, teacher, aunty, mother or wife we all know that ‘Classy Lady’ in our lives who inspires us to bloom out the other side of a difficult time to a more joyful place!”

The moment her single ‘Classy lady’ begins its opening shimmer creates a buzz for Raya’s fabulous energy and optimism.

We can’t wait to see what Raya Max has planned for the future and hopefully get the chance to see this disco diva on stage!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rayamaxofficial/

Website: https://www.rayamaxofficial.com/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/raya-max

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0NH9i1b23iTgNhi4V95ZTC

