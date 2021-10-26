BBC-featured Raya Max gives a lesson on grace with new single Classy Lady

Breakout disco queen Raya Max follows up her acclaimed debut single Starlight (featured on the BAFTA award-winning Alma’s Not Normal) with her latest feel-good track ‘Classy Lady‘.

Funky and empowering, Raya calls on the spirit of disco’s greats to champion Classy Ladies across the world!

Age 16, Raya hadn’t yet stepped into her powerful self. She idolised the elite daily only to be looked down on in return.

It was then that Raya realised that class isn’t about what you wear or where you vacation – it’s about who you are on the inside.

“Are you loyal, are you truthful, do you appreciate your loved ones, are you there for them when they’re down, do you lift people up?

This is the kind of classy lady I want to be this is the kind of classy ladies I have as my soul sister girlfriends and I’m so grateful 💜 this song is for you ladies!”

Its opening shimmer sets the scene for Raya’s almost animated presence. Max calls on her extensive Jazz and Gospel vocals (having performed solo to sold out 10,000 arena audiences) to tame impossibly energetic self-written instrumentation.

Irresistibly cool bass, a tight percussion, and a larger-than-life star factor marry the influences of Raya’s Ghanaian heritage with her love of dance floor fillers for a song that no one can stay still to!

Having wowed audiences from London, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and beyond as lead vocalist and musical director, Raya caught the attention of music legends Tom Jones and Emeli Sande who described her as “Brilliant!” and “Fantastic!” respectively.

With her latest single, the artist brings her gifts to audiences worldwide so no matter your mood or your character, for a short while we can all be a Classy Lady!

