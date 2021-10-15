From Diaspora

Minister Bennie extends God’s love to the worldly following latest audiovisual; Redeemed

Her new single features the cross cultural & versatile, Minister Igwe!

Burgeoning Gospel act, Minister Bennie has expressed her opinions on the trending issues dominating the media space following the release of her Minister Igwe-assisted single; Redeemed.

Minister Bennie, who has recently blessed the music ecosystem with two spirit filled singles; Creation Bow, featuring the reigning VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOG, and Redeemed which features the cross cultural versatility of Minister Igwe, has aired her view on the trending LGBTQ+ issue.

She stated, “I was so glad and delighted hearing from the President, the Speaker of Parliament, Sam George and the entire Anti-LGBTQ+ community on their stance and deep down I feel so proud to be a Ghanaian again.


I think this family of ours (LGBTQ+) should know that we love them we welcome them and appreciate them in all ways. However, they should know that the act itself can never be accepted in anyway or form. Our values, culture, religion & traditions as a people must be respected”.

Her submission encompasses the view and stance of the majority of Ghanaians on the dicey issue.

No hate here, just a kind reminder of the provision of the permanent and life transforming love, healing and deliverance that is bountifully available in Christ Jesus for the entire LGBTQ+ community!

