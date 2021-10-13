I’m grateful for my GMA-UK nomination though I lost to Reggie N Bollie – Danny Lampo 

The “Ebony” hitmaker Danny Lampo has made a statement in regards to the just-ended Ghana Music Award UK.

He said I am very grateful for my nomination event tho I lost it to My brothers Reggie n Bollie.

Danny Lampo was nominated for just ended Ghana music award UK Under the category of UK based Afro-pop \ Afrobeat song of the year with his “Ebony” song.

Ebony has been on so many charts in and out of Ghana, the song made it to BBC introduction and also was on the number 9th position on hitzbitzgh.com weekend top trending songs in Ghana some weeks ago.

Danny Lampo is currently in the studio preparing for his upcoming Ep and also getting ready for his show in Leeds in which has Okese 1 this 22nd.

Danny Lampo holds up the flag of Ghana anywhere he goes just to promote the motherland, it is even told his about to drop a new song with some top musicians from Ghana before his Ep officially drop next year.

He is one of the few musicians holding up the flag of Ghana high on the Diaspora.

Check out some pictures from Danny Lampo at the just ended Ghana music award in the UK and also his much talked about song Ebony.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!