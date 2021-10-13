Ama Slay demands emotional clarity on new single; Intentions

US-based Ghanaian songbird, Ama Slay, outs her latest song ‘Intentions’ and it’s one to easily fall in love with.

‘Intentions’ is an R&B styled song that puts Ama Slay’s tender vocals at the forefront of a classic Laxio Beats production. Listen/stream here

Taken off her extended play by name ‘’I Am Ama’’, the riveting new song has the singer demand absolute emotional clarity from a potential love interest.

‘’Intentions was inspired by this TV show I chanced upon sometime back. I don’t remember its title.

But there was this particular scene with a young couple who had a breakup, and it left the girl feeling played’’, says Ama. ‘’It was so emotional and I remember saying to myself, ‘It would’ve been easier for her if he had voiced his intentions from the start’.

I was really pumped, so I quickly got to writing and… ta-da! The first line I wrote was: ‘What are your intentions with me?’ Intense huh?’’

With her debut extended play, ‘’I Am Ama’’ already out, listeners have a lot to be excited about the Sutton Music Records artist.

Ama’s tender vocals and charm have been key to the success of her notable well-received singles ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Ginger, ‘Asem’, among others.

Instagram: iam.amaslay Twitter: @RealAmaSlay

Facebook: AmaSlay

