Emmanuel Smith’s ”Asore Ye De” single will get you jamming the Gospel way!

Ghanaian UK-based singer, preacher and songwriter Emmanuel Smith is incessantly giving the gospel space a chronicle of what is synonymous with the word ‘ rhytidectomy ‘ with his kind of music and style as heard on his Asore Ye De Medley.

After serving some incredible and nostalgic live performances at the internationally acclaimed British singing competition television series; ”The Voice UK’ in 2019, the Ghanaian-born singer has pressed on to become a force to reckon with as a Christian musician worldwide.

Emmanuel’s formidable performance at the distinguished ‘Festival of Life UK’ event actuated the gospel singer into the mainstream when Christian music called to attention.

His popular single dubbed ” Asore Ye De’ which literally translates in English as ” Church is Awesome” has eventually become one of the favorite musical ‘ministrations’ ever from a Ghanaian gospel singer.

Emmanuel’s ministration at the recently held Grace Experience worship concert hosted in Accra’ Ghana by US-based gospel singer Millicent Yankey was quite estimable.

The entire congregation was frenzied and obviously blessed when he dropped ” Asore Ye De”. The song preaches about the fact that nothing can distract a Christian from going to church to serve God.

Asore Ye De is also a creative piece that intends to lead souls to Christ. It informs even non-Christians of the joy that comes with attending church services.

With the African afrobeat fused sound, it is very easy to sing along and awesomely relatable to all manner of persons. The song originally features soulful singer Mimi.

Emmanuel Smith is the first Ghanaian artiste to hold a sold-out headline show at the Indigo O2 in Greenwich.

Stream Asore ye De Below

Stream on Boomplay

Stream on Spotify

