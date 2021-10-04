Reggie Zippy loses mum; hints at being the next to die!

UK-based Ghanaian artiste & one half of the Reggie ‘n’ Bollie duo, Reggie Zippy has raised alarm after he shared a suicide note on social media following the death of his mum.

The musician has been devastated after his mother, Cecilia Koomson passed away in August. The UK-based musician stated that he will be having a good time with his deceased mother in heaven.

Reggie Zippy sounded depressed and suicidal in his post as his mother’s death has taken a toll on him.





As the only son of his mother, the musician is having a really hard time accepting the death of his lovely mother.

Reggie Zippy wrote; “When you hear that Reggiezippy is dead please don’t cry, I am just having a good time with my mother in heaven. Thank you all for loving us, we love you all”.

