From Diaspora

Bobby Billion presents his vulnerable side on new single ‘Argentina’

Stream on Apple Music here.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Bobby Billion presents his vulnerable side on new single ‘Argentina’
Bobby Billion presents his vulnerable side on new single ‘Argentina’ Photo Credit: Bobby Billion

Bobby Billion takes on a different feel and mood on his new single ‘Argentina’, collaborating with everyday producer, Tombeatz once more.

An undeniably tender song from the versatile artist, ‘Argentina’ is held together by a beguiling string of vocals and a mellow Afrobeat-infused instrumental that gives it the perfect backdrop for a melancholic climate.

Cooly presenting his vulnerable side in a bid to win back an estranged lover, Bobby Billion sweetly voices out his feelings to the mystery woman with no hesitation whatsoever, all in the name of love.

The song sounds distinctively Nigerian and is a nod to Bobby Billion’s formative years in the West African powerhouse, as well as his way of commemorating its independence which happens to be today – October 1st.

Stream on Apple Music here.

Instagram: bobbybillionofficial Twitter: @BobbyBillion1 Facebook: Bobby Billion

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Burnaboy just can't get enough of Black Sherif as he links up with him on facetime!

Burnaboy just can’t get enough of Black Sherif as he links up with him on facetime!

4 days ago
Highlife Legend, Nana Ampadu reported dead by grandson & in a critical condition by son!

Highlife Legend, Nana Ampadu reported dead by grandson & in a critical condition by son!

4 days ago
Wendy Shay opens up on difficulties in being in a relationship as a celebrity; spotted at a 'Gob3' joint!

Wendy Shay opens up on difficulties in being in a relationship as a celebrity; spotted at a ‘Gob3’ joint!

5 days ago
Ohemaa Mercy, Mzbel, Mr Drew, MDK, Gyakie, 17 others billeed to perform at Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021!

Ohemaa Mercy, Mzbel, Mr Drew, MDK, Gyakie, 17 others billed to perform at Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker